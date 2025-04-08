Russia, Uzbekistan to draft feasibility study for Trans-Afghan railway project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. In 2025,specialized Russian design organizations, in collaboration with their Uzbek counterparts, will prepare key sections of the Trans-Afghan railway project’s feasibility study, Trend reports.

According to Russia's Ministry of Transport, Russia and Uzbekistan are expanding cooperation on the Trans-Afghan Railway project, moving toward its practical implementation.

Following the agreements reached during Russia–Uzbekistan high-level meetings in 2024, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, along with Russian Railways and Uzbekistan Railways, have signed a set of documents to launch the next phase of the project.

The feasibility study will include forecasts of cargo traffic volumes and assessments of the project’s overall economic viability. It will be based on two agreed routes: the first runs from Mazar-i-Sharif through Herat, Delaram, Kandahar, and ends at Chaman; the second stretches from Termez through Naibabad and Logar to Kharlachi.

The first joint session to discuss the project, involving representatives from Pakistan Railways and a high-level Afghan delegation, will be held during the Russia–Islamic World Forum in Kazan on May 15–16, 2025.