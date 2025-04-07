EBRD-backed landfill and recycling center opens in Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. A new solid waste management center in Živinice, Bosnia and Herzegovina, has officially begun operations, Trend reports.

The facility, developed with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Sweden, and the European Union, is the first EU-compliant sanitary landfill and recycling center in Tuzla canton.

The center will serve approximately 95,000 residents across the municipalities of Živinice, Banovići, and Kladanj. With a capacity of over one million cubic meters, the site includes integrated recycling and gas management systems. It aims to address environmental concerns linked to illegal dumpsites and improve solid waste management in the region.

The construction was financed through a 5 million euro EBRD loan, a 2.65 million euro grant from Sweden, and a 374,000 euro EU grant via the Western Balkans Investment Framework. A regional waste management company, Eko-Sep, established by the three municipalities, will operate the facility.

The project is expected to reduce groundwater and soil contamination, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and support the development of a circular economy in the region.