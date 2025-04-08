Uzbekistan, Rhenus Group discuss cross-border freight co-op with Kyrgyzstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. Uzbekistan and German Rhenus Group discussed development of cross-border freight transportation with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Jasurbek Choriyev with a delegation led by Heinrich Kerstgens, Special Representative for Projects of the Rhenus Group.

The sides exchanged views on ways to strengthen logistics connectivity and improve the efficiency of goods movement across the border. They also discussed integrating the Andijan logistics center terminal with the proposed new railway line linking Kashgar, Jalal-Abad, and Osh.

The parties also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of intermodal transport networks. In particular, the parties reviewed progress on the construction of a modern cargo terminal in the Andijan region as part of a joint project with Rhenus Group.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Germany signed an agreement on non-sovereign financing of projects on modernization, introduction of innovations, export, corporate, and trade financing.

The sides also reached agreements on the allocation of preferential and grant financing of projects on modernization of the system of vocational education and medical institutions, support of vulnerable groups of population, environmental protection, and improvement of water supply systems.