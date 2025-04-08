Iran, US move towards dialogue with indirect talks, says FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Indirect high-level talks between Iran and the US will be launched in Oman on April 12, Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, these talks are an opportunity as well as a test. The ball is already in the US's court.

US President Donald Trump said in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US to have direct talks with Iran. There will be a very big meeting between the two sides on Saturday (April 12). Everyone agrees to reach an agreement to solve the problems.