Kyrgyzstan's FM and UN SecGen discuss reinforcing partnership

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed deepening cooperation within the United Nations, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Kulubaev expressed support for the UN's efforts in maintaining international peace and security, as well as addressing global socio-economic and climate challenges.

He reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and highlighted key national priorities, including promoting the mountain agenda, developing a green economy, and environmental protection. Kulubaev requested UN support in advancing these issues on the international stage.

The minister also briefed Guterres on the political transformations taking place in Central Asia and the region's collective efforts to strengthen peace and stability. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue to address existing differences and ensure stability and progress in international relations.

As part of his visit to New York, Kulubaev also held meetings with representatives from the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries and the African Union.

During these discussions, he presented Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy priorities, regional developments in Central Asia, and the country's commitment to international cooperation, sustainable development, and regional integration. The parties exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues.