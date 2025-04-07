Azerbaijan rolls out red carpet for NATO-driven events

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University is hosting a training on “Teachers Development Training” and a seminar on “English-Language Marine Communication” as part of the NATO Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The events with the participation of the teachers and officers of the National Defense University and its subordinate special educational institutions cover the third phase of the “Assessment in Active Learning” module.

The objective of the events is to enhance participants' pedagogical skills, refine teaching methods, further improve the quality of education, and align it with international standards.

The activities encompassed within the NATO framework are scheduled to persist until April 11.

