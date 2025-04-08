7th ADA University Policy Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8. The 7th ADA University Policy Forum has started in Khankendi city, Trend reports.

The delegation of international experts and representatives of think tanks has arrived at Garabagh University to participate in the event.

The 7th ADA Political Forum, titled “Facing the New World Order”, is being jointly organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

The event will feature two panel discussions - "Geopolitical changes and their impact on regional sovereignty", and the second panel will be devoted to the topic "New world order: expectations from economic transformation and digital revolution".

More than 80 international experts and think tank representatives from 44 countries will attend the forum.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel