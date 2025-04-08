Azerbaijan's Garabagh University to introduce new faculties in upcoming academic year - rector

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8. New faculties will function at Garabagh University from next year, the Rector of the university, Shahin Bayramov, said during the 7th ADA University Policy Forum in Khankendi, Trend reports.

“Garabagh University now has three main faculties, but the next plans include the expansion of the academic base. Already in 2026, it is planned to open the faculties of art and tourism, as well as the faculty of agriculture in Khankendi,” he said.

To date, the university employs about 200 employees, and the number of first-year students exceeds 1,100 people, the rector emphasized.

“Garabagh University has set a mission to create a scientific, educational, and innovation center. Our team is working for this goal, and already today the university demonstrates impressive results, even though this is only the first year of its full-fledged activity,” Bayramov added.