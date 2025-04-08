Kyrgyzstan seeks global influence with campaign for UN Security Council seat

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. Kyrgyzstan has officially launched its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The campaign launch was marked by a reception in New York, organized by the Permanent Mission of Kyrgyzstan to the UN. The Kyrgyz delegation was led by Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

In his opening speech, Kulubaev outlined the key priorities for Kyrgyzstan as a candidate for the Security Council, emphasizing the country’s commitment to strengthening international peace and security, promoting preventive diplomacy and mediation, and advancing the interests of developing, landlocked, least developed, and small island states. He also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s continued efforts in disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The event was attended by representatives from the UN and its agencies, as well as over 150 member states.

According to the MFA, Kyrgyzstan is ready to make a contribution in addressing global challenges and actively participate in the work of the UN Security Council.