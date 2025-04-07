EIB funds water infrastructure upgrade in Latvia's Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The city of Riga will modernise and expand its water-supply network with support from a 70 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to municipal utility SIA Rīgas ūdens, Trend reports.

The project aims to reduce water losses, improve water quality, and strengthen the network’s resilience.

The investment will cover the rehabilitation or upgrade of nearly 60 kilometres of existing supply pipes and the installation of 27 kilometres of new ones. It will also support improved stormwater management and greater use of renewable energy at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

The EIB financing accounts for 41% of the project’s total cost, with completion expected by 2028. This builds on a previous 60 million euro loan agreement signed in 2022 for similar infrastructure improvements.

The announcement comes as the EIB Group opens its first office in Latvia. The Riga office will focus on supporting investment in climate action, digitalisation, housing, and defence, as well as expanding cooperation with Latvian public and private sector partners.