Uzbekistan shares Namangan region’s economic performance for 2M2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. Uzbekistan's Namangan region demonstrated steady economic activity in the first two months of 2025.

As per data obtained by Trend from the Namangan regional administration, the region's total trade turnover reached $221.4 million from January through February 2025. Of this, $90.6 million came from exports and $130.8 million from imports.

The volume of industrial production in the region amounted to 4.2 trillion soums ($326.2 million). Construction works reached 1.3 trillion soums ($100.9 million), while the turnover of retail trade totaled 3.3 trillion soums ($256.3 million). The market services sector showed notable performance, generating 6.8 trillion soums ($528.2 million) in volume.

As of March 1, 2025, a total of 24,654 enterprises and organizations (excluding farms and household plots) were operating in the region. Out of these, 20,448 were classified as small business entities.

Meanwhile, the gross regional product (GRP) of the Namangan region amounted to 68.9 trillion soums ($5.3 billion) in 2024, which is 7.6 percent higher year-on-year. The growth rate of GRP was due to positive growth rates in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries percent (share in the GRP structure percent); industry percent (16.7 percent); construction percent (8 percent); and the service sector percent (45.5 percent). GRP per capita increased by 5.3 percent and amounted to 22.2 million soums ($1,724).