We feel proud to host 7th ADA Policy Forum in Azerbaijan's Khankendi - vice rector

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ We are proud of holding today's 7th ADA University Policy Forum in Khankendi, the university's vice rector, Fariz Ismayilzade, said during the forum, Trend reports.

He highlighted the special significance of the current forum, emphasizing the expanded partnership in its organization.

" Usually, we organize this forum in cooperation with ADA University and the Center for International Relations Analysis. However, this year we are proud that the Garabagh University has joined us, hosting us in Khankendi. This is an important step towards the integration and restoration of the region," Ismayilzade also said.

According to him, the forum participants have personally witnessed the scale of the destruction left after the occupation.

"In Khankendi, you have seen many destroyed buildings and infrastructure. As part of the forum, a special presentation will be made about the period of occupation, the destruction and plundering of Azerbaijani settlements, as well as the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and the policy for the return of the population," he explained.

Ismayilzade added that during the two-day forum, participants will discuss international challenges and regional prospects through four panel sessions.

"We expect intense discussions and interesting presentations. I'm confident that this forum will become an important platform for exchanging ideas and strengthening international cooperation," emphasized the vice rector.

