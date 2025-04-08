Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore expanded co-op between financial structures (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ The delegation of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, headed by Chairman Madina Abylkassymova, visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports via CBA.

According to the information, during the visit, Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov met with the Kazakh delegation.

In the course of the meeting the Chairman of the Central Bank provided the Kazakh delegation with extensive information on the “Strategy of Financial Sector Development for 2024-2026” implemented by the Bank and strategic initiatives implemented within its framework.

The Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan provided detailed information on the approaches applied in the field of financial stability, banking and insurance supervision, as well as on the experience of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of regulation of financial markets. In addition, a presentation was made on the projects being implemented in Kazakhstan in the direction of digitalization, and on the work done in this direction.

The meeting continued with a discussion of opportunities to expand cooperation between institutions and other issues of bilateral interest.