Iran, Türkiye strengthen ties focused on common goals - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The relations between Iran and Türkiye are founded on the mutual interests of both countries, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia, Araghchi emphasized that maintaining relations and mutual interests between the two countries is considered one of the key responsibilities of both nations' officials.

In the course of the meeting, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan also highlighted the significance of bilateral relations between Iran and Türkiye.

“The maintenance and development of bilateral relations in various fields are crucial,” he said.

The extraordinary meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 7.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel