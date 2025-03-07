EDF, Masdar provide renewable energy to Soluna’s new data center in Texas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. EDF Renewables North America and Masdar have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Soluna Holdings to provide renewable energy for a new data center, Trend reports.

The agreement covers up to 166 MW of energy from the Las Majadas Wind Project in Texas, which will power Soluna's Project Kati data center.

Located near the wind project's substation, Project Kati will use behind-the-meter energy while also curtailing operations during times when grid demand is high. This arrangement allows for the efficient use of excess electricity and supports energy-intensive operations, such as artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The PPA highlights the growing role of renewable energy in meeting the rising electricity demands of data centers. As AI and other technologies drive energy consumption, this agreement helps Soluna meet its power needs sustainably while contributing to net-zero targets.

The Las Majadas Wind Project, operational since 2021, has a total capacity of 273 MW and is situated in Willacy County, Texas.