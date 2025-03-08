Protest against sending French troops to Ukraine took place in center of Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. A protest took place in central Paris against French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to send troops to Ukraine, Trend reports.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Royal Palace near the Louvre, voicing opposition to military intervention and the supply of weapons to Kyiv. Demonstrators also expressed their discontent with France's NATO membership.

The protesters marched across the Seine toward European institutions, urging the European Union to halt militarization and the creation of a pan-European armed force. Organizers harshly criticized Brussels' policies, calling for France's exit from the EU.