Kyrgyzstan steps up electricity imports from Russia via Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 9. Kyrgyzstan's major power station operator, Electric Stations, imported 34.7 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from Russia's Inter RAO in January 2025, transiting through Kazakhstan.

The data obtained by Trend from Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Energy shows a 141 percent (20.3 million kWh) increase compared to the same period in 2024 (14.4 million kWh).

In addition, Electric Stations imported 206 million kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan's renewable energy power plants (LLP Settlement and Financial Center for Support of Renewable Energy Source of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan) in the reported month, a rise of 7.1 percent or 4.1 million kWh compared to January 2024 (132.9 million kWh).

At the Ministry of Energy's board meeting on February 26, Kyrgyzstan's Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev reported that the total electricity consumption in the country for 2024 reached 18.3 billion kWh. Hydroelectric power stations generated 12.77 billion kWh, while thermal power plants produced 1.76 billion kWh.

Meanwhile, 3.63 billion kWh of electricity was imported from neighboring countries. Furthermore, private small hydroelectric stations produced 156.2 million kWh, and solar power plants generated 0.17 million kWh.

Inter RAO, a major Russian energy company, operates assets across Russia, Europe, and the CIS, while Samruk-Energy, the state-owned Kazakh energy firm, oversees the nation’s electricity generation and distribution network. The company was founded in 2007 as part of Kazakhstan's long-term policy to modernize and expand its energy infrastructure.