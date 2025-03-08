Military force fails to eliminate Iran's nuclear program - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Iran's nuclear program cannot be destroyed through military action, said the country’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia, Araghchi responded to threats against the country's nuclear program, explaining that there are several reasons why it is impossible to destroy the program.

"Firstly, Iran has already mastered this technology, and it is embedded in the minds of our experts. Secondly, nuclear facilities are spread across various locations in the country. Thirdly, the country's nuclear facilities are properly secured. Based on these factors, we believe that Iran's nuclear program cannot be destroyed," he said.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

