Iran takes major steps to curb flare gas emissions - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Iran is taking significant steps to reduce flare gas burning, aiming to minimize its environmental impact, the country's President, Masoud Pezeshkian said, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a signing ceremony for pressure-boosting contracts at the South Pars gas field in Tehran, Pezeshkian mentioned that in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the first phase of flare gas collection has already resulted in the gathering of up to 40 million cubic meters of gas. Over the next two to three months, an additional 40 million cubic meters per day is expected to be collected.

The Iranian President emphasized that if the current efforts continue, the burning of flare gas in the torches will be eliminated by March 20, 2026, allowing for more efficient use of this gas.

The president also noted that Iran has observed growth in crude oil and gas production, as well as in the production of diesel and gasoline in recent months.

Moreover, contracts worth $17 billion were signed between Iran's National Oil Company and local companies to increase pressure at the South Pars gas field.

The South Pars gas field (called North Dome in Qatar) is a joint gas field of Iran and Qatar. The proven reserves of the South Pars Gas Field are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 36 trillion are extractable. Iran's share in the field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.