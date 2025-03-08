Azerbaijan, D-8 join forces to create transportation excellence hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. A new center of excellence will be established in Azerbaijan's transportation sector through cooperation with the D-8 (the Developing Eight) Organization for Economic Cooperation, said Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on the official Facebook page, Trend reports.

A working group will also be formed to oversee the initiative.

“We met with the Secretary General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, who is visiting our country.

We discussed cooperation opportunities in transportation, especially in the aviation and maritime sectors, as well as expanding the legislative framework.

We reached an agreement on the establishment of the Excellence Center in the transportation sector and the formation of a working group to support this project," the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel