Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, D-8 join forces to create transportation excellence hub

Economy Materials 8 March 2025 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, D-8 join forces to create transportation excellence hub
Photo: Rashad Nabiyev / Facebook

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. A new center of excellence will be established in Azerbaijan's transportation sector through cooperation with the D-8 (the Developing Eight) Organization for Economic Cooperation, said Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on the official Facebook page, Trend reports.

A working group will also be formed to oversee the initiative.

“We met with the Secretary General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, who is visiting our country.

We discussed cooperation opportunities in transportation, especially in the aviation and maritime sectors, as well as expanding the legislative framework.

We reached an agreement on the establishment of the Excellence Center in the transportation sector and the formation of a working group to support this project," the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more