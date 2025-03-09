Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week-long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar February 24 1.7 March 3 1.7 February 25 1.7 March 4 1.7 February 26 1.7 March 5 1.7 February 27 1.7 March 6 1.7 February 28 1.7 March 7 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.0672 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.02714 manat and amounted to 1.80652 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro February 24 1.7876 March 3 1.7710 February 25 1.7804 March 4 1.7815 February 26 1.7845 March 5 1.8053 February 27 1.7786 March 6 1.8366 February 28 1.7658 March 7 1.8382 Average rate per week 1.77938 Average rate per week 1.80652

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0097 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.04882 manat and amounted to 1.8961 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble February 24 1.9209 March 3 1.9004 February 25 1.9373 March 4 1.8932 February 26 1.9700 March 5 1.8942 February 27 1.9580 March 6 1.8826 February 28 1.9384 March 7 1.9101 Average rate per week 1.94492 Average rate per week 1.8961

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00002 manat and amounted to 0.04662 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira February 24 0.0467 March 3 0.0465 February 25 0.0466 March 4 0.0467 February 26 0.0466 March 5 0.0466 February 27 0.0466 March 6 0.0467 February 28 0.0465 March 7 0.0466 Average rate per week 0.0466 Average rate per week 0.04662

