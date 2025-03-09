Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 9 March 2025 15:17 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week-long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

February 24

1.7

March 3

1.7

February 25

1.7

March 4

1.7

February 26

1.7

March 5

1.7

February 27

1.7

March 6

1.7

February 28

1.7

March 7

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.0672 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.02714 manat and amounted to 1.80652 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

February 24

1.7876

March 3

1.7710

February 25

1.7804

March 4

1.7815

February 26

1.7845

March 5

1.8053

February 27

1.7786

March 6

1.8366

February 28

1.7658

March 7

1.8382

Average rate per week

1.77938

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0097 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.04882 manat and amounted to 1.8961 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

February 24

1.9209

March 3

1.9004

February 25

1.9373

March 4

1.8932

February 26

1.9700

March 5

1.8942

February 27

1.9580

March 6

1.8826

February 28

1.9384

March 7

1.9101

Average rate per week

1.94492

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00002 manat and amounted to 0.04662 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

February 24

0.0467

March 3

0.0465

February 25

0.0466

March 4

0.0467

February 26

0.0466

March 5

0.0466

February 27

0.0466

March 6

0.0467

February 28

0.0465

March 7

0.0466

Average rate per week

0.0466

