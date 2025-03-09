Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week-long, Trend reports.
At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
February 24
|
1.7
|
March 3
|
1.7
|
February 25
|
1.7
|
March 4
|
1.7
|
February 26
|
1.7
|
March 5
|
1.7
|
February 27
|
1.7
|
March 6
|
1.7
|
February 28
|
1.7
|
March 7
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.0672 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.02714 manat and amounted to 1.80652 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
February 24
|
1.7876
|
March 3
|
1.7710
|
February 25
|
1.7804
|
March 4
|
1.7815
|
February 26
|
1.7845
|
March 5
|
1.8053
|
February 27
|
1.7786
|
March 6
|
1.8366
|
February 28
|
1.7658
|
March 7
|
1.8382
|
Average rate per week
|
1.77938
|
Average rate per week
|
1.80652
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0097 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.04882 manat and amounted to 1.8961 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
February 24
|
1.9209
|
March 3
|
1.9004
|
February 25
|
1.9373
|
March 4
|
1.8932
|
February 26
|
1.9700
|
March 5
|
1.8942
|
February 27
|
1.9580
|
March 6
|
1.8826
|
February 28
|
1.9384
|
March 7
|
1.9101
|
Average rate per week
|
1.94492
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8961
The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00002 manat and amounted to 0.04662 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
February 24
|
0.0467
|
March 3
|
0.0465
|
February 25
|
0.0466
|
March 4
|
0.0467
|
February 26
|
0.0466
|
March 5
|
0.0466
|
February 27
|
0.0466
|
March 6
|
0.0467
|
February 28
|
0.0465
|
March 7
|
0.0466
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0466
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04662
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel