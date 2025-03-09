Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Final day of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kick offs in Baku (PHOTO)

Society Materials 9 March 2025 14:06 (UTC +04:00)
Final day of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kick offs in Baku (PHOTO)

Zaur Mustafayev
Zaur Mustafayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup continues at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today the last day of the competition started.

To note, Azerbaijan is represented in the competition among men by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (freestyle, pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (vault, horizontal bar), Murad Agharzayev (freestyle), Ramin Damirov (parallel bars), and among women Deniz Aliyeva (in 4 apparatuses).

At the end of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest execution score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

The World Cup will conclude on March 9.

