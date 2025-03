BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Lerik district, the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, the earthquake of 4 magnitude occurred at a depth of 15 km.

Tremors in the epicenter were felt up to 4 points, and in Lerik, Yardimli and other districts - up to 3-4 points.

No damage or casualties were reported.