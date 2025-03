BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Syria's membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which had been suspended since 2012, has been restored after Türkiye's initiative, Trend reports.

Türkiye's initiative during the OIC Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jeddah paved the way for Damascus' return to OIC. Resolution supported by Türkiye was adopted, officially restoring Syria’s status in the organization.