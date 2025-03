Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 66.827 manat, or $39.3 (1.4 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went down by 20.8 manat, or $12.2 (0.4 percent), compared to last week's figure, settling at 4,927 manat ($2,898).

Gold ounce value change February 24 4,999 manat ($2,940) March 3 4,874 manat ($2,867) February 25 4,993 manat ($2,937) March 4 4,914 manat ($2,890) February 26 4,955 manat ($2,914) March 5 4,947 manat ($2,909) February 27 4,924 manat ($2,896) March 6 4,959 manat ($2,917) February 28 4,868 manat ($2,863) March 7 4,941 manat ($2,906) Weekly average 4948 manat ($2,910) Weekly average 4,927 manat ($2,898)

During the week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose 2.22 manat, or $1.30 (4.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 54.44 manat ($32), which is 0.35 percent or 0.19 manat (0.11 cents) more than last week's tally.

Silver ounce value change February 24 55.5 manat ($32.6) March 3 53.1 manat ($31.2) February 25 54.9 manat ($32.2) March 4 53.8 manat ($31.6) February 26 53.8 manat ($31.6) March 5 54.3 manat ($31.9) February 27 53.7 manat ($31.5) March 6 55.3 manat ($32.5) February 28 53 manat ($31.1) March 7 55.4 manat ($32.5) Weekly average 54.2 manat ($31.8) Weekly average 54.4 manat ($31.9)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 32.7 manat ($19.2) or 2 percent during the week. The weighted average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 4.59 manat ($2.69), or 0.28 percent, compared to last week and amounted to 1,636 manat ($962.3).

Platinum ounce value change February 24 1,661 manat ($977) March 3 1,615 manat ($949.9) February 25 1,641 manat ($965.2) March 4 1,630 manat ($958.8) February 26 1,642 manat ($965.8) March 5 1,639 manat ($964.1) February 27 1,641 manat ($965.2) March 6 1,647 manat ($968.8) February 28 1,616 manat ($950.5) March 7 1,648 manat ($969.4) Weekly average 1,640 manat ($964.7) Weekly average 1,636 manat ($962.3)

Moreover, this week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan went up by 21.81 manat ($12.8), or 1.37 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 4.51 manat, or $2.65 (0,3 percent), landing on 1,601 manat ($941.7) compared to last week's numbers.

Palladium ounce value change February 24 1,649 manat ($969.9) March 3 1,586 manat ($932.9) February 25 1,599 manat ($940.5) March 4 1,587 manat ($933.5) February 26 1,595 manat ($938.2) March 5 1,617 manat ($951.1) February 27 1,577 manat ($927.6) March 6 1,610 manat ($947) February 28 1565 manat ($920.5) March 7 1,607 manat ($945.2) Weekly average 1,597 manat ($939.4) Weekly average 1,601 manat ($941.7)

