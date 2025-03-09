From New York to Baku: Nargiz Aliyarova’s special International Women’s Day concert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. A concert celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 took place at the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Trend reports.

Renowned pianist Nargiz Aliyarova performed alongside the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Aliyarova, an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, is also the president of the National Music & Global Culture Society, a Doctor of Philosophy, and a professor.

For the past seven years, she has been living and working in the U.S., where she has played a key role in promoting Azerbaijani culture as both a musician and a musicologist. She traveled from New York to Baku specifically for this event.

The program featured Hungarian March by Hector Berlioz, Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37 by Ludwig van Beethoven, and Slavonic Dances by Antonín Dvořák. As an encore, Aliyarova performed the Azerbaijani folk song ‘Sarı Gəlin’, arranged by composer Rufat Khalilov. The evening’s performances captivated the audience, showcasing the depth and beauty of classical music.