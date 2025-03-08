Kazakhstan explores space tech for agriculture development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 8. Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov visited the National Space Center, and got reviewed with modern solutions in the field of space monitoring aimed at improving the efficiency of the agro-industrial complex of the country, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, specialists from the National Company Kazkosmos (Kazakhstan Space Travel) discussed how data obtained from Kazakhstan's satellites is applied in the agricultural sector for monitoring crop conditions, pasture lands, and water consumption, and presented the results of agricultural land monitoring carried out using Earth remote sensing data.

Following the presentation, the Minister of Agriculture instructed a comparative assessment of space monitoring data provided by Kazkosmos and information generated by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This instruction aims to develop unified approaches to assessing the condition of agricultural lands, their use, as well as resolving discrepancies in calculations related to sowing areas, yields, and water consumption.

Meanwhile, digital platforms aimed at automating and digitizing processes in the agro-industrial complex were presented. These include Agrospace – a platform designed for transmitting geospatial data on agricultural lands to substantiate applications for subsidies through the Unified State Information System for Agriculture, JerInSpectr – a platform for automating and digitizing business processes for taking actions in the event of land use violations and conducting preventive control without visiting the subject (object) using remote sensing data.

The capabilities of the Agrogharysh module were also demonstrated, which will enable the transfer of the agricultural field registry with cadastral information and space monitoring data on crop production to the Agricultural Traceability Information System.

In conclusion, the Minister emphasized the need to further expand the use of space monitoring in the agro-industrial sector, strengthen the integration of remote sensing data with state agricultural management systems, and introduce artificial intelligence technologies and big data analytics to improve the efficiency of the industry.

The National Company "Kazkosmos," with 100 percent state participation in its charter capital, was established in accordance with the decision of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on March 17, 2005. In August 2007, the company was renamed to the joint-stock company National Company “Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary” (Kazakhstan Space Travel).