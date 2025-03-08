Azerbaijan participates in discussions on gas supply to Slovakia

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan / Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijan has participated in discussions on gas supply to Slovakia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Thus, at the first meeting of the Working Group established between the European Commission and Slovakia regarding the gas supply issue faced by Slovakia in Brussels, Belgium, Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov.

The meeting was attended by Head of Energy Policy in the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission Cristina Lobillo Borrero, and Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova.

The European Commission and Slovakia emphasized Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a reliable partner in the energy sector.

Both the supply of natural gas and the development of cooperation in the green energy sector were discussed, with readiness for mutual cooperation and support expressed.

During the event, where SOCAR's Vice President Elshad Nasirov also participated, Azerbaijan's natural gas potential, particularly additional export opportunities to Europe, was presented.

The necessary conditions for increasing supply and developing infrastructure were highlighted.

The deputy minister discussed Azerbaijan's strategic role in creating energy corridors and stated that the country is ready to contribute to the dialogue on expanding cooperation with European suppliers and ensuring energy security.

The meeting also provided information on the development and export plans for renewable energy, and the work done on green energy interconnector projects such as "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe", "Azerbaijan-Central Asia-Europe", "Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe", and "Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria -Bulgaria" was emphasized.

During the visit, a meeting was held with the Director General for Energy of the European Commission Ditte Juul Jorgensen.

The discussion focused on energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union, cooperation under the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council, and the supply of renewable energy to Europe through various routes, including the green energy transit from Central Asia.

