Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss updating preferential trade agreement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 8. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed updating the preferential trade agreement, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

“We conducted a fruitful meeting with my colleague, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. In our discussion, we underscored that regular dialogue strengthens our strategic partnership,” he wrote.

The talks focused on the timely implementation of agreements made by both countries' leaders, the upcoming 4th Supreme-Level Strategic Council to be hosted in Tashkent, aiming to further boost bilateral relations in trade, commerce, and other key sectors.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $212.9 million in January 2025. This is 1.2 percent less compared to the same period last year ($215.5 million in January 2024).

Türkiye has occupied the top echelon of Uzbekistan's trade partners, becoming one of the four largest players in bilateral trade.