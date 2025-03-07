Turkmenistan, Georgia sign 2025-2026 cooperation program

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. Turkmenistan and Georgia have formalized their commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties by signing a cooperation program for 2025-2026, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and his Georgian counterpart, Ilia Bochorishvili, during an official ceremony in Ashgabat.

The signing took place as part of the official visit of the Georgian delegation, led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, to Turkmenistan. During the discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level dialogue to enhance bilateral relations.

The talks also focused on expanding cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, with a particular emphasis on collaboration within international organizations such as the United Nations. The agreement is expected to further strengthen diplomatic engagement and pave the way for deeper cooperation between the two countries in various fields.