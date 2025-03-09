Tajikistan's trade turnover exhibits upward trajectory

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 9. Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover hit $8.95 billion in 2024, marking a nice increase of 7.5 percent, or $626.1 million, from 2023, Trend reports via the country's Statistical Agency.

The value of exports stood at $1.95 billion, which is a decrease of 20.5 percent, or $501.4 million, compared to 2023. Imports, on the other hand, reached $7.01 billion, an increase of 19.2 percent or $1.13 billion compared to the previous year.

The primary export partners for Tajikistan were China (21.1 percent of total exports), Switzerland (19.4 percent), Kazakhstan (10.1 percent), Türkiye (12.3 percent), Uzbekistan (9.1 percent), Iran (5.9 percent), Russia (4.9 percent), Afghanistan (5 percent), and the UAE (1.3 percent), among others.

In terms of imports, the main sources were Russia (26.9 percent of total imports), China (22.1 percent), Kazakhstan (15.6 percent), Uzbekistan (5.9 percent), Switzerland (5 percent), Iran (3.8 percent), Türkiye (3 percent), Belarus (2.4 percent), South Korea (2.1 percent), the US (1.9 percent), and Germany (1.4 percent).

Last year, Tajikistan kept its ducks in a row by maintaining foreign trade relations with 121 countries around the globe, including 10 from the Commonwealth of Independent States and 111 from other corners of the world.