Azerbaijani parliament's delegation to NATO on working visit to Brussels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The delegation of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is on a working visit to Brussels, Trend reports.

On 6-8 March 2025, the delegation of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, led by MP Ramid Namazov, is on a working visit to Brussels. The delegation, together with the members of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, has conducted bilateral meetings at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Secretariat and NATO Headquarters.

Within the framework of the visit to NATO Parliamentary Assembly Secretariat, the members of the delegation held meetings with the Secretary General of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Director of the Defense and Security Committee, Director of the Committee on Democracy and Security, Director of the Political Committee, and Director of Science and Technology Committee. During the meetings, extensive discussions were held on the issues related to the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO in inter-parliamentary dimension.

Within the framework of the meetings of the delegation at NATO HQ with the Head of Engagements at NATO's Public Diplomacy Division, Director of the Partnership and Global Affairs Directorate of NATO's Political Affairs and Security Policy Division, and Head of Arms Control at the Disarmament and WMD non-proliferation section of the same division comprehensive exchange of ideas were conducted.

During the meetings, as the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-NATO Partnership, the cooperation in the year 2024 was welcomed with great satisfaction, and Azerbaijan-NATO partnership within the framework of

Partnership for Peace (PfP) Programme, Azerbaijan's contribution to the NATO-led peace support operations, as well as to the energy security of Europe were expressed with high regard. Parties also discussed the role of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure in the transport map of the world.

During the meeting between the Azerbaijani delegation and Head of Arms Control, discussions were held on topics related to the landmine problem faced by Azerbaijan, NATO’s financial and technical assistance in addressing this issue, as well as learning about modern technologies and applying new methods. It was highlighted that since November 2020, 383 of our civilian citizens have become victims of mine explosions, and that mines have severely hindered the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, as well as the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in those areas. Additionally, the humanitarian, economic, and environmental consequences of landmines were discussed in detail.

Furthermore, the parties extensively exchanged views on cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.

As part of their visit to NATO Headquarters, the delegation also visited the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO.