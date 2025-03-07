Alandalus Property signs deal with Emerge for solar installations in Saudi cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Alandalus Property Company has entered into a 10-year agreement with Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group, to install solar power systems on three of its commercial properties in Riyadh and Jeddah, Trend reports.

The deal includes the design, financing, installation, and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems with a total capacity of 3.4 megawatts peak (MWp) for Hayat Mall in Riyadh, and Alandalus Mall and Alandalus Mall Hotel in Jeddah.

The partnership supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals by contributing to the country’s renewable energy targets and promoting environmental sustainability. Emerge will use its Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model, enabling Alandalus to access green electricity while reducing energy costs.

The agreement was signed by Alandalus Property Company CEO Eng. Faisal bin Abdulrahman Al-Nasser and Emerge General Manager Michel Abi Saab. This initiative reflects Alandalus Property’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance principles and aims to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency across its properties.