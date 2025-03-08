Zelenskyy will not attend meeting with US representatives in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will not attend a meeting with US representatives scheduled for March 11 in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

The Ukrainian delegation at the talks will be led by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office, along with Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Pavlo Palisa.

"I will start the next week with a visit to Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will meet with the American team," Zelenskyy wrote on the X social network, confirming the delegation’s composition.

Previously, Zelenskyy had expressed his intention to visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.