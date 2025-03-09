Kyrgyzstan's road freight traffic keeps growing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 9. Kyrgyzstan transported a total of 3.5 million tons million tons of freight by road transport in January 2025, which is an 11 percent increase compared to January 2024 (3.2 million tons).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistical Committee shows that the volume of freight turnover by road transport in January 2025 increased by 2.8 percent, compared to January 2024, reaching 126.3 million ton-kilometers.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan transported a total of 4.5 million tons of cargo in January 2025, which is an 11.9 percent increase, or 479,900 tons more, compared to January 2024. Rail transport accounted for 865,700 tons, pipeline transport reached 74,000 tons, and air transport contributed 1,600 tons.

The volume of freight turnover in January 2025 increased by 31.5 million ton-kilometers, or 10.6 percent, compared to January 2024, reaching 328.6 million ton-kilometers.

As many as 54.066 million tons of cargo were transported across all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan in 2024, which is 3 million tons (5.9 percent) higher than in 2023.