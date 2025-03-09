Azerbaijani boxer reaches final of international tournament in Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The semi-final fights of the international tournament among young boxers "Pearl of the Adriatic", which has the status of the World Cup, took place in the city of Budva (Montenegro), Trend reports.

On the way to the final, Azerbaijani athlete Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) met with Ali Murat (Kazakhstan).

The match ended with the victory of the representative of Azerbaijan. Humbatov, who finished all 3 rounds in his favor, defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). In the final he will face Aldiyar Bahadur (Kazakhstan).

Other Azerbaijani boxers Banuchicek Nasirli (48 kilograms), Ozlem Hasanova (66 kilograms) and Ilkana Akhmedova (+81 kilograms) finished the tournament with bronze medals.