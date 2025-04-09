We worked actively on potential transformation of NAM into an influential organization - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 9 April 2025 13:34 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. With respect to the Non-Aligned Movement, for four years, we've been very helpful to all the member states. We left a good legacy in the Non-Aligned Movement, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“Because at a certain stage, this movement started deteriorating a little bit. So, we brought a new dynamism. We initiated the creation of the Parliamentary Platform, which was successfully created, and the Youth Platform. These are two important legacies of Azerbaijan, and we worked actively on institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement and its potential transformation into an influential organization,” added the head of state.

