New York to host int'l decolonization conference by Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ An international conference titled "Decolonization: The Quiet Revolution" will be held on April 15 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Trend reports.

The event will bring together leaders and members of national resistance movements from overseas territories such as Guadeloupe, Martinique, Kanaky (New Caledonia), Saint Martin, Réunion, Bonaire, Aruba, Mo'orea (French Polynesia), and French Guiana. Representatives from the International Decolonization Front, human rights defenders, politicians, decolonization experts, and delegates from former French colonies will also be present.

The conference will focus on the lasting economic, political, and social impacts of colonialism, as well as the efforts of indigenous peoples to achieve political and economic independence. Key discussions will include the major obstacles faced by these communities in their pursuit of self-determination and the decolonization process. Additionally, the governance models and institutional mechanisms imposed by France and their restrictions on the right of local peoples to self-determination and territorial decolonization will be a central topic.

As part of the visit, the BIG will also participate in the annual session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD).

