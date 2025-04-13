Azerbaijan, thanks to support of friendly countries, thwarted the West's plans - Jeyhun Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan, thanks to the support of friendly countries, primarily Türkiye, has thwarted the West's plans, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He noted that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have not taken any practical steps to resolve the Karabakh problem.

"No pressure was put on Armenia to end the occupation; the same approach was demonstrated towards the occupier and the occupied party. After the problem was resolved in the Second Karabakh War, Western countries, which had not shown any activity for 30 years, began to put pressure on Azerbaijan. They allegedly tried to punish Azerbaijan for ensuring its territorial integrity. France and Emmanuel Macron personally are leading these steps. They wanted to punish Azerbaijan by holding discussions in the UN Security Council, they tried to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan in the EU. When Azerbaijan ensured its territorial integrity, they tried to punish and put pressure on us. But thanks to our independent foreign policy and the support of friendly countries, primarily brotherly Türkiye, the West's plans failed," Jeyhun Bayramov said.