Armenia needs to change its constitution - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan, by ending the 30-year Armenian occupation, created an opportunity for the normalization of relations between the two countries and the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He recalled that official Baku proposed to Yerevan to close the page of hostility in 2021, and this call remained unanswered for about a year: "Armenia was presented with five main points of the peace agreement in the first months of 2022, and in October of the same year, discussions between the two countries began. The first draft of the peace agreement was also drawn up by the Azerbaijani side and submitted to Armenia. The negotiations lasted about two and a half years. A month ago, the discussions ended and an agreement was reached on the text. During the negotiations, we informed Armenia and other interested countries about these issues. There are important factors that need to be addressed. The most important of them is the presence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution. As long as this continues, signing a peace agreement is impossible. Changing the Armenian Constitution is necessary."

The Minister noted that another condition of Azerbaijan is related to the liquidation of the OSCE Minsk Group, created to resolve the Karabakh conflict in the 1990s: "The OSCE Minsk Group has not achieved any results in 30 years. The Karabakh issue has already been resolved, and these territories are part of Azerbaijan. Armenia has also recognized this. In such a situation, Armenia's constant efforts to continue the activities of the Minsk Group raise questions for us. We insistently demand the dissolution of the Minsk Group."