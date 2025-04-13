Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold at European Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Gurban Gurbanov has claimed the gold medal at the European Wrestling Championship, Trend reports.

The championship is currently underway in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. Competing in the 82 kg weight category, Gurbanov faced Hungary’s Eric Silvassini in the final bout.

The Azerbaijani athlete secured a dominant 6:0 victory, earning the title of European champion and stepping confidently onto the top of the podium.

Notably, this marks Gurbanov’s debut at the senior European Championships, making his triumph all the more remarkable.

European Championship

Greco-Roman Wrestling

60 kg

Final

Nihat Mammadli became the European champion, defeating Georgiy Tibilov (Serbia) with a score of 7:3.

67 kg

Final

Khasrat Dzhafarov became the winner of the European Championship, defeating Abu Muslim Amaev (Bulgaria) with a score of 7:1.

72 kg

Ulvu Ganizade won the bronze medal at the European Championship, defeating Belarusian Alexander Lyavonchik (UWW) with a score of 2:1.

82 kg

Final

Gurban Gurbanov became the European champion, defeating Hungarian Erik Silvassy in the final with a score of 6:0.