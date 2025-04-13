Azerbaijan pavilion draws major attention at Expo 2025 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The “Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025” has officially opened in Osaka, Japan, under the theme “Designing the Future Society for Our Lives.”

As part of the event, Azerbaijan’s national pavilion—organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center—was also officially unveiled.

From day one, the Azerbaijan Pavilion has drawn huge crowds, with visitors showing strong interest and enthusiasm.

The pavilion is located in the “Connecting Lives” zone of Expo 2025 and is built around the theme “Seven Bridges for Sustainability.”

The pavilion’s concept is inspired by the legendary poem “Seven Beauties” by the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi. It highlights the country’s rich cultural heritage, technological progress, and commitment to sustainable development—all while emphasizing the importance of openness and dialogue. The idea is simple: through dialogue and connection, we can build a harmonious and sustainable future.

The three-story pavilion features a facade inspired by traditional Azerbaijani shebeke (stained-glass latticework), reflecting the nation’s art, craftsmanship, and cultural identity. Visitors begin their journey through the pavilion by exploring themes symbolized by each of the seven beauties—cultural diversity, heritage, traditional art, architectural marvels, sustainability, natural resources, sports, and tourism.

The pavilion also features three symbolic trees: the “Azerbaijan Tree,” the “Japan Tree,” and the “Friendship Tree,” which blends elements of both and represents the strong bond between the two countries.

Expo 2025 spans more than 155 hectares and brings together 165 countries and 7 international organizations. Over 28 million visitors are expected to attend before the event wraps up on October 13.