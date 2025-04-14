Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team makes history at European Championships in Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team has achieved historic success at the European Championships held in Slovakia, Trend reports.

The national team captured a total of six medals—three gold, one silver, and two bronze—amassing 151 points and securing first place in the overall team standings. With this result, Azerbaijan was crowned the strongest team in Europe. This marks only the second time in history that the Azerbaijani national team has achieved such a feat at the European Championships.

Gold medals were won by Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg). Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) claimed silver, while Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) took home bronze medals.

These impressive results reaffirm the strength and competitiveness of the Azerbaijani school of Greco-Roman wrestling on the European stage.