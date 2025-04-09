Azerbaijani music shines in Sweden’s historic church with captivating concert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ A concert featuring Azerbaijani music was held at the St. Michael’s Church (Mikaelikyrkan) in Stockholm, the capital of the Kingdom of Sweden, with support from the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and organized by the Gobustan Azerbaijani Intellectuals Hearth, the Committee told Trend.

The event drew nearly one hundred members of the Azerbaijani diaspora and international guests from across Sweden.

Saadat Karimi, chairwoman of the Gobustan Azerbaijani Intellectuals Hearth, delivered the opening remarks, delving into the rich history of Gobustan. She highlighted the ancient petroglyphs that had fascinated renowned Norwegian scientist and explorer Thor Heyerdahl. Karimi also paid tribute to the significant legacy of Azerbaijani classical music, honoring the contributions of composers like Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Asef Zeynalli, and Tofig Guliyev.

The performance included a special rendition by Turkish opera singer Burchu Kuru, who brought to life iconic pieces from Azerbaijan’s classical repertoire. The audience responded with enthusiasm to the spirited performance of Üzeyir Hajibeyli’s "Girls’ Chorus" from Arshin Mal Alan, Fikrət Əmirov’s aria from Sevil, and Asef Zeynallı’s Ölkəm romance. At the crowd’s request, Kuru also performed Tofiq Guliyev's beloved song, "Sana da qalmaz."

Adding to the cultural exchange, Huseyn Nasirli, a tar player from Gothenburg, performed compositions by Said Rustamov and Vasif Adigozalov. Nasirli was accompanied on piano by Aynur Malikova, a graduate of both the Baku Music Academy and the Frankfurt-Main University of Music and Performing Arts (HfMDK), currently residing in Sweden.

