Azerbaijan endorses new staff of state commission for economic cooperation with Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The fresh lineup of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan has been given the green light, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree on this occasion.

The new composition of the state commission is as follows:

Chairman of the state commission

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)

Members of the state commission

Chief Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Holding

Chief Executive Director of Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON)

Vice-President of Azerenergy Open Joint-Stock Company

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone

President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chief Executive Director of PASHA Holding

Chief Executive Director of NEGSOL Holding

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Japan.

At the same time, the secretariat of the state commission shall be established for the purpose of organizing the current activities of the state commission, and the implementation of the functions of the secretariat shall be entrusted to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan shall notify the Japanese side about the new composition of the state commission.

The decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1852 dated December 25, 2006, "On approval of the new composition of the state commission for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan" (Collection of Legislation of Azerbaijan, 2006, No. 12, Article 1111 (Volume I)), is repealed.

This decree enters into force on the date of its signing.

