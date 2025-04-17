President of Kyrgyzstan signs law to launch pilot of national digital currency

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed the constitutional law “On Amendments to the Constitutional Law on the National Bank,” paving the way for the introduction of Kyrgyzstan’s national digital currency, the digital som, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The law was adopted by the parliament on March 20, 2025, and sets the legal foundation for the development, issuance, and circulation of the digital som, as well as the creation of its supporting technological platform.

The primary objective of the law is to launch a pilot project for the prototype of the digital som and formally define its status within the country’s monetary system.

According to the law:

The National Bank holds the exclusive right to issue the digital som, determine its circulation procedures, and manage the operation of the digital som platform.

The digital som is recognized as legal tender in digital form within the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

It will be issued and circulated through a specialized platform operated by the National Bank.

The platform represents the technological and software infrastructure for issuing, accounting, and distributing the digital som.

The National Bank is also authorized to:

Develop and approve payment rules for banks and other regulated entities using the platform.

Define cryptographic security standards to ensure safe transactions and prevent fraud.

Exercise additional functions related to the operation of the digital som platform in accordance with Kyrgyzstan’s legislation on the payment system.

