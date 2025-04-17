Iranian FM portrays stance of IAEA over nation's peaceful nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could adopt a transparent and clear position in response to threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran on April 16, Araghchi emphasized that Iran continues its cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of international legal obligations.

He added that the IAEA must carry out its professional and technical work without being influenced by unjustified pressures from certain parties within its mandate.

During the meeting, Araqchi also briefed the IAEA head on the ongoing talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat, Oman, facilitated by the Omani government. These discussions focus on the lifting of sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and of creating favorable conditions for resolving existing issues through consultations with other parties.

Rafael Grossi visited Tehran on April 16. On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

