Azerbaijan’s banking sector shows stability, but risks remain - IMF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ Azerbaijan’s banking sector continues to demonstrate strong financial stability, Trend reports citing a recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While the sector overall remains stable, the IMF noted that recent stress tests showed satisfactory capitalization levels under both base and adverse scenarios. However, it also highlighted concerns about some banks having insufficient capital buffers. Under negative scenarios, these institutions could risk breaching regulatory minimum capital requirements.

The report further pointed to risks associated with Azerbaijan's economy, particularly its heavy reliance on the oil and gas sector. This dependence exposes the banking sector to potential volatility, with fluctuations in wholesale corporate deposits raising liquidity concerns.

Although the country has seen a decrease in financial dollarization recently, it remains at a high level, creating vulnerabilities. At the same time, the rapid rise of unsecured consumer loans adds another layer of potential instability to the financial system.

Experts caution that careful management and proactive measures will be essential to ensuring the long-term stability of Azerbaijan’s banking sector amidst these ongoing risks.

