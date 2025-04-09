Azerbaijan, Moldova explore transfer of modern agricultural technologies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ A meeting was held at the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan with the delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Vladimir Bolea, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Mecnun Mammadov, emphasized the dynamic growth of cooperation between the two nations across multiple sectors. He underscored Moldova’s role as a strategic partner and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to supporting initiatives that deepen their collaboration.

The minister also pointed out that global climate change poses significant risks to food security in agriculture. He referred to the importance of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's Conference of the Parties (COP29) held in Baku last November, noting that Azerbaijan successfully hosted this international event, which led to several key global initiatives, including the COP29 Declaration for Climate Action. He expressed his gratitude to Moldova for its high-level representation at COP29.

The minister further touched on Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to transform its liberated territories into a “green energy zone,” where large-scale reconstruction projects are underway, including the development of “Smart City” and “Smart Village” concepts. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to collaborate with Moldova on the application of advanced technologies in these projects.

Thanking the audience for the warm reception, Bolea described Moldova as a friendly country to Azerbaijan and expressed interest in developing partnership relations in all areas. During the meeting, cooperation opportunities in energy, transportation, culture, education, and tourism were discussed, as well as increasing direct flights between Azerbaijan and Moldova, optimizing tourism potential, and collaborating in the field of agricultural product processing. The activities of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission, its upcoming 6th meeting in Baku on April 11, and the associated business forum were also part of the discussions.

The sides kicked the tires on signed agreements and those still in the pipeline, shining a light on the bountiful opportunities for growing agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova. Strengthening mutual regional relations, facilitating information exchange on high-export potential products, increasing trade turnover, transferring modern agricultural technologies, conducting scientific research, training specialists in the agricultural sector, establishing joint ventures, and exploring Moldova's integration into Azerbaijan's transportation infrastructure projects were identified as key areas for collaboration.

Additional topics of reciprocal significance were also deliberated upon.

