Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations visit Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, co-chairman of the Commission from the Iranian side Farzaneh Sadegh, who is on a visit to our country accompanied by delegations of both countries, jointly viewed Baku International Sea Trade Port on April 9, Trend reports.

The co-heads were provided with a presentation of the Baku port, and were informed about the history, infrastructure and opportunities of the port, including construction works carried out within the framework of the second phase to increase the annual capacity of cargo transshipment from 15 million tons to 25 million tons.

Moreover, it was noted that the expansion of the Baku port following the completion of the second phase will further increase the strategic importance of Azerbaijan as a transportation and logistics hub linking Europe and Asia.

Afterwards, the port's main cargo terminal, Ro-Ro and Ferry terminals, as well as the sorting station, were inspected.